On Badoo cult, rule of law

FOR some time now, communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have been experiencing series of attacks by members of the notorious Badoo cult.

Happily, however, the police authorities have woken up from their seeming slumber and made a number of landmark arrests. They have also released a list of wanted Badoo cult members.

There is however a disturbing development that the Lagos State government must address urgently and before things get out of hand. Suspected Badoo cult members are being lynched by mobs and local militias and this is not good enough, especially in a democracy.

The rule of law must prevail even in cases where proven Badoo cult members have been arrested. If this is not done, innocent people who happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time will be roasted alive by angry mobs.

Indeed, even now, no one can say with any certainty that all of those who have been lynched for alleged involvement in Badoo activities actually committed the crimes for which they suffered the most severe punishment.

Sunday Adeniji

Lagos