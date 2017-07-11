We won’t allow our members to lose their jobs – PENGASSAN President

National President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, has vowed that the union would not allow its members to lose their jobs under any guise.

Comrade Johnson emerged as the President of PENGASSAN after wining a keenly contested election to defeat Comrade Mohammed Saleh and Comrade Eze Emmanuel Eze, during its 5th National Delegates’ Conference, held in Abuja recently.

In his speech after the elections, Comrade Johnson stated that the security of his members’ jobs shall form the fulcrum of his regime.

The PENGASSAN President said “Under no guise shall we allow our members to lose their jobs. We will fight any form of unprocedural redundancy or restructuring that affects our members.

“We are ready to collaborate with the government and other agents towards the development and growth of our industry.”

Comrade Johnson, who was elected for the first term in June 2014, was re-elected for a second term of three years.

Other elected are The Deputy President, Comrade Frank Ufuoma Esanubi, who beat the incumbent Comrade (Eze) Jude Nwaogu; the National Industrial Relations Officer, Comrade Ndukaku Ohaeri, who was reelected after defeating Comrade Elo Victor-Ogbonda, a former Port Harcourt Zonal Secretary; Comrade Eleas Eduga, was also re-elected as National Financial Secretary; while Comrade Victor Ononokpono became the Treasurer.

Comrade Fortune Obi was elected National PRO; Comrade Evelyn Amaka Ijeoma was re-elected as Chairperson, National Women in PENGASSAN (WIP); Comrade Yon Paul Naron of PPPRA also re-elected as National Auditor 1 and Comrade Timothy Jaiyeoba was elected National Auditor 2.

The elected officers will be joined by 6 others who had earlier been elected at the various zonal elections that took place on May 25th 2017 in Abeokuta, Ogun State; Yola Adamawa State and Asaba, Delta State. The elections of the Zonal Chairman and other 3 notable positions for Port Harcourt Zone were nullified due to irregularities.