Court grants Dikko leave to travel abroad

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday granted the former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Umar Dikko, permission to travel abroad for medical attention.

Dikko, who was head of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) from September 9, 2010 to October 4, 2012, is facing a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused the former Chief of Air Staff of using the looted funds to purchase six choice properties in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna states.

When the matter came up yesterday, the defendant, through his counsel, Ibrahim Bawa (SAN) prayed the trial Judge to allow the defendant to travel abroad for medical check-up.

Bawa also urged the court to order the release of Dikko’s international passport which was deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court as part of his bail conditions.

Fatima Addo, representing the anti-graft agency, prosecuting Dikko on behalf of the Federal Government, said she would not object to the application since it was based on health ground.

In his ruling, the trial Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, granted the application seeking the leave of the court for Dikko to travel abroad for medical check-up since it was not opposed by the prosecution.

Before adjourning the trial till October 19, 2017, Justice Dimgba directed Dikko to surrender his international passport with the Deputy Registrar of the court on his return to the country after the medical check-up abroad.

Recalled that Dikko was re-arraigned before the court by the EFCC on a 7-count charge of money laundering in violation of the Money Laundering Act, 2011, while being the Chief of Air Staff between September 2010 and 2012.