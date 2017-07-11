Calls for Yoruba unity heighten

A few days ago, the Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative held a Yoruba Unity retreat to bring together sons and daughters from the region for a common purpose. TUNDE OGUNESAN and JOSHUA OLAGUNDOYE report that the initiative, held at Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State, opened another chapter in the history of region.

It is a fact that the Yoruba people from the old Western region had once operated under one canopy, spoken with one voice, held common goals and forged a common front. But things changed; a change that prompted late actor, Chief Hubert Ogunde to wax the classical and famous “Yoruba Ronu” music track, which was a household song and a theme anytime the issue of the unity of the race comes up.

For a long time now, the issue of unifying the race occupies the front burner in diverse forums where development of the race comes up. And few days ago, such a discussion came up again at the Conference centre of the Lead City University in Ibadan, where participants at a retreat reiterated the fact that for the Yoruba race to develop, the onus lies on its people to first settle its internal rift.

The Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative took up the mantle to set the ball of unity rolling. Expectedly, the big players showed up; former governors, political bigwigs, academics, retired military officers, traditional rulers, various cultural organisations, interest groups, political groups, artisans, notable professionals, both serving and retired to chart a new unification cause.

The Chief Convener, Otunba Deji Osibogun, stated that the retreat is backed by notable Yoruba sons and daughters of all interest groups and the focus is to practically and sincerely correct the mistakes of the past by standing on the pillar of unity, irrespective of individual differences; political, business, religion or sections, adding that the focus of the Initiators is to move the South West forward and return it to the glorious era where it was the envy of other regions in terms of development in all spheres.

“This leadership policy advocacy platform came into existence a year ago in response to the need for new ideas, thoughts, initiatives, innovations, creativity and linkages, to address numerous issues of development facing the states of the South West geopolitical zone in particular, which is our immediate catchment area and the country at large, including the other constituent states in the other five geopolitical zones.”

Notable among the speakers who echoed the importance of unity beyond party affiliation, religion and other selfish interests were the Owatapa of Itapa Ijeshaland, Oba Olapade Agoro, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Chief Bode George.

While Agoro called on the group to express support for all Yorubas in the state of power with particular reference to the vice president, Professor Osinbajo, for performing his constitutional role with all loyalty to his boss; Daniel harped on unity among Yorubas politicians beyond party or business interest affiliations as everybody is from the same root and is keen to govern the same set of people in the community.

And to proof the commitment to the cause of unity, the two factions of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) Chief Gani Adams and Dare Adesope, were re-united, leading to calls to a reunification cause for all warring Yoruba sons and daughters

Rounding off, the Chief convener, Osibogun expressed profound appreciation to all invited guests, promising that the unity retreat has just begun. He eventually revealed that he had the mandate of the masquerades believed will never dance on the same day and at the same venue in the region backed the movement.

Those that attended the retreat include the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Bode Olajumoke; Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN); Professor Gabriel Ogunmola, Femi Adefemiwa, Olusegun K. Ahmadu, Alhaji Suleiman Akanbi Abiola Salami, and Chairman, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Mr. Olawale Oshin.

Others are the Owa ‘Tapa of Itapa Ijesa, Dr. Olapade Agoro; Proprietor, Lead City University, Ibadan, Professor Jide Owoeye; a retired archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu; National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Democratic (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams; Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, Secretary General, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Goke Omisore, Otunba Yemi Alao, Dare Adesope, Otunba Kunle Olajide; and convener of the retreat, Otunba Deji Osibogun.