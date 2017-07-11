Between police and Ikorodu residents

CONCERNED about the atrocities of the Badoo cult members in Ikorodu, the Lagos State police command recently informed residents of Ikorodu and its environs that from henceforth, everybody moving around that part of the state, be they residents, students or workers, should always have on them a valid form of identification.

This, the police said, became necessary because of the series of police operations lined up in the area by the state police command led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations.

In the statement signed by ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, its public relations officer, the Lagos State police command further noted that it was deeply concerned about the criminal activities in the area which were not only unlawful but were also affecting the integrity of the state.

The planned police operations, it said, required that Ikorodu residents should have on them a valid form of identification which would be verified, in order not to be restricted or face apprehension as adequate security arrangements had been put in place for the safety of every Nigerian in the state by the police and other security agencies.

I commend the police for being prepared to address the Badoo problem decisively. As a matter of fact, a number of arrests have been made already and it is hoped that those found guilty would be punished in accordance with the laws of the land.

However, the police should realise that it is not possible for every resident of Ikorodu to have identification cards.

What manner of cards would traders, farmers or hunters have on them, in order to show that they are not members of the Badoo cult? The police should work with the local communities to fish out Badoo cult members.

Ibrahim Ahmed

Ikorodu, Lagos