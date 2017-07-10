Cultism: Akure community fingers police involvement

FOLLOWING the incessant attacks and killings in Akure, Ondo State capital, by people suspected to be members of secret cults in the town, security personnel have been fingered to be fueling the supremacy war between rival cults groups in the town.

Leaders of thoughts and Community heads of Akure, Ondo State capital, who made this allegation during a Press conference in Akure, called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Idris Ibrahim, to purge the state police command of secret cult members.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, the former ambassador to Greece and Australia, Prof Olu Agbi, said the war against cultism and other crimes in the state capital could only be meaningful if the police command is devoid of these cultists element.

According to Agbi, no fewer than ten young men had been killed in different parts of the town in the last few days while there were reports of kidnapping, attacks and killing of farmers by herdsmen among other heinous crimes within the community

Agbi who expressed fear over the development in the town lamented that residents are no longer safe in the community as a result of the mayhem unleashed by the deadly groups, resulting to downturn in businesses as well as causing resident to flee their homes.

The reports reaching us indicate that some law enforcement agents are members of these secret cults which has made the fight against cultism difficult for the top hierarchy of the security agencies.

“Security sources told us that Eiye security men in the force would release their members if brought to the Police Station while Aiye law enforcement agents would do the same to their members.

“We ask the IGP to purge the Police of the secret cult members so that the war against cultism and other crimes could be meaningful.

“We call of the Ondo State Police Command to monitor its men posted to anti-cultism squad so that we will not have cultists masquerading as police officers. We urge the setting up of anti-cultism squad in each of the Police Divisions in the state capital.

Expressing the worries of the safety of lives and properties, the former envoy said “We are disturbed by these reports more so that Akure before the recent events has been peaceful. We accommodate people irrespective of their tribes, cultures, social status or creeds.

Similarly, a group within the town, Akure Division Renewal group on Monday condemned the attacks and killing of young men by cultists in the town, calling on security agents to come to the rescue of the people of the state.

In a statement issued by the President of the group, Chief Luyi Rotimi, described the killings as barbaric, evil and inhuman.

It therefore appealed to the youths concerned not to turn Akure to a battle ground, irrespective of the reasons for their actions.

They however called on police in the state to stop indiscriminate arrest of innocent youths in the town, while urging the state government as a matter of urgency to surmount the issue of cultism through empowerment and human development programmes.

“The government should engage these youths so that they can channel their energy towards productive jobs. Akure is a peace loving community and we should ensure that the peace is maintained at all times”