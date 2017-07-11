On Osun election

IT is very important to appreciate the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the leadership of Professor Yakubu Mahmud for the manner in which the Osun West by-election was conducted on Saturday, July 8.

The election was peaceful. The voters turned out en masse and voted for the candidate of their choice. I want to urge all voters in Nigeria to emulate the Osun voters.

I also want to urge the people of the state, particularly those who have not got their permanent voter cards, to go out and register so that they will exercise their rights in the 2019 general election.

Democracy is far better than military rule. In the democratic system of government, people have the opportunity to vote for candidates of their choice without any molestation.

For me, I am happy with the outcome of the election. It is a lesson for other politicians. I congratulate the senator-elect, Dr Ademola Adeleke. He should uphold the legacies of his deceased brother, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

Sir, kindly use your good office to help the poor masses. Don’t forget those who came out in the rain to vote for you.

The election was a clear manifestation of the fact that the people of Osun State have great love for the Adeleke family.

Jimoh Mumin

jimohmumin@yahoo.com