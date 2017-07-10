Gunmen kill business woman in her shop

A business woman has been reportedly killed by suspected hired assassins in Kulende area of Ilorin, Kwara State, at the weekend.

Tribune Online gathered that the gruesome murder of the woman, popularly known as Alhaja had thrown residents of the area into mourning.

The business woman was reportedly murdered by her assailants in her shop around 10.00PM on Friday night.

Though, there was no clue yet about what informed the killing of Alhaja, she was said to have been buried last Saturday in accordance with Islamic rites.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the murder of the woman.

He said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman and would be charged to court soon.