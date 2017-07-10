Poor power generation worries Industrial advisory council

THE Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council met in Abuja on Monday to deliberate on how to tackle Nigeria’s infrastructure problem particularly the low power generation in the country.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, said the council which was recently inaugurated, has worked out modalities on how to approach its work.

He revealed that it has divided its members made up of government operatives and captains of industry into various groups to tackle specific critical problems.

“It was a working session. We talked about the modalities, how we are going to work, we divided ourselves into groups and the critical issues and matters that affect industries and I can tell you that we have gone to work,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman BUA Group, Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu, said the council was looking into various problems in the country particularly the state of the power sector.

He said if decisions reached at the council meeting were implemented, they would go a long way in solving the nation’s infrastructure problem.

Rabiu noted that if Egypt could build and commission a 4000mw hydro-electricity project under four years, Nigeria as the biggest economy in Africa has no reason not to do same.

The cement guru assured that government and the private sector were collaborating to tackle the infrastructure problems and move the country forward.

He added: “We had a very good meeting and I think that at the end of the day if all the things that are being presented are implemented, we will definitely move the country forward.

“There are some critical areas that the council is looking at, like power, infrastructure, road and all those things.

“But the most important thing that I think the council is looking at is to see how power generation can be improved for Nigerians.

“As we all know, power generation in Nigeria is at 4000mw for more than 20 years. So, government is very concerned, it’s very worried and they are doing everything possible to ensure that Nigeria has the required power.

“If you look at Egypt for example, it has recently commissioned a 4000mw hydro which only started about four years ago.

“Nigeria being the biggest economy and having only 4000 or 5000mw, I think it’s not the best for us.

“So, the government is doing everything possible to ensure that at least, some of these critical areas are addressed.

“There is definitely the need for us to do something about it.

“The government has invited the private sector and we are working together to see how we can together come out with modalities to improve most of these critical areas to push this country forward.”