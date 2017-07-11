TechPlus 2017: FG highlights focus of 6 new ICT universities

The 2017 edition of West Africa’s largest annual Technology conference and exhibition known as TechPlus took place in Lagos last week, with the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu leading the guests list of stakeholders and other eminent personalities at the event.

The three-day event ran from July 6-8 and it took place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. As usual, it witnessed the assemblage of leading experts in technology from different parts of the world coming under one roof to share insights in different areas of Tech business, innovation and Information & Communications Technology(ICT).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu commended the organisers for holding the prestigious event consistently for three years.

He also commended the efforts of TechPlus in providing a robust platform that allows companies, individuals and businesses in the tech space to bring together customers, clients, and stakeholders to showcase their products and services. The Minister also applauded the robust conference package that was meant to create practical opportunities for stakeholders present to talk about technology and feel the impact that technology has on different facets of life, both from business and consumer perspectives.

He also used the opportunity to further highlight the objectives of the six new ICT Universities established by the Federal Government. He explained that the universities, which will start operations in September, would focus on adding value to the current level and pace of economic development in Nigeria, diversifying the economy and positioning Nigeria as the leading ICT light in Africa.

Shittu noted that the era of university graduates roaming the streets, looking for work after graduation, would soon be over.

His words: “the ICT University will be the first of its kind in Africa. It will compete with similar institutions in India and South Korea. It will be the first of its kind in Public-Private sector partnership and private bodies, institutions and organizations would be invited to adopt and take ownership of various departments and campuses and bring in all that is needed to create the desired ICT revolution in the country.”

In his welcome speech, the General Manager of TechPlus, Mr Taiwo Oyewole revealed that this year’s ‘activity-filled’ edition of TechPlus was more than just a conference or exhibition, as many novel ideas were made to deepen conversations and ensure that participants make true connections and seize opportunities to transact business.

He added that “Over the past editions, TechPlus has become many things to different people. A place to learn, get the pulse of the market in the tech ecosystem, meet like minds, network, play games and of course also have fun.”