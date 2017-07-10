Ex PDP governorship candidate in Benue attacked

People suspected to be party thugs at the weekend attacked former governorship candidate under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, Honourable Terhemen Tarzoor.

The incident was said to have occurred behind Aperan Orchi College of Agriculture, Yandev in Gboko local government area of the state on Saturday.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the attackers stormed the area where the former governorship candidate was hanging out with his friends in three buses where they unleashed terror.

Sources told the Tribune Online that many people were injured while supporters of the governorship candidate were said to have smuggled him into a hiding place until the hoodlums left the scene.

When contacted, the former governorship candidate confirmed the attack to our correspondent stressing that the incident occurred few minutes he returned from a burial and arrived the venue on the invitation of his friends who are lecturers at College of Agriculture, Yandev.

According to him, ‘the hoodlums were suspected to be thugs of All Progressive Congress, APC, who appeared in three vehicles less than ten minutes after my arrival and unleashed terror on me, my friends and hosts and those who were within the vicinity.’

“I narrowly escaped from these thugs following the intervention of well meaning individuals who swiftly smuggled me into an undisclosed destination, while the attack lasted the thugs beat up several people, inflicted injuries on many persons and destroyed properties.”

Tarzoor who enjoined all his supporters to remain calm in the face of provocation however charged elders and political leaders in the state to see themselves as bridge builders and not destroyers.

The state chairman of APC, Hon. Aba Yaro who reacted to the accusation by the former governorship candidate on phone said that was not aware of the attack.

He stated that the party has disciplined youths who will not do such.

Yaro added that neither the former governorship candidate nor the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP was a threat to APC, stressing, ’50 Tarzoors cannot do anything to us in 2019.’

When contacted, the state Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, ASP Moses Yamu said he was not aware of the attack.