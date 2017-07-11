FG holds exhibition for health stakeholders

The Federal Government, in an effort to foster a healthy and wealthy nation in line with the Change Agenda, has planned to put an end to medical tourism.

As a result of this, the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with LinkGate Corporate Resources Limited, will hold a programme tagged: Nigeria Hospital Exhibition and Fair 2017; in Lagos, on Tuesday, July 25. This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the director of media in the ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, a copy of which was made available to Nigerian Tribune, on Sunday, after a joint press briefing by the Head, Public Private Participation (PPP), Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, Dr Omobolanle Olowu and the representative of LinkGate Corporate ReSources Limited, Mr Oyewole Fakoya.

While saying that the public and private healthcare institutions are determined to ensure available and accessible treatment for all ailments and diseases within the shores of Nigeria, the release said that the programme will attract array of hospitals and other healthcare providers both in public and private sectors to exhibit medical services available for patronage.

The release said that exhibition which seeks to showcase various medical services available in various hospitals in Nigeria, will also underscore the need to patronise Made – in – Nigeria Products, adding that it has the potential of restoring confidence in the Nigerian healthcare system by discouraging medical tourism, curb brain drain as well as conserve foreign exchange.

It said that the hospital exhibition was part of the Federal Government’s efforts at having data of all available medical treatments and equipment in hospitals nationwide.

However, all healthcare providers have been enjoined to avail themselves of the opportunity to participate in the event.