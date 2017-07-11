Tin-Can Customs collects N130bn in six months

Nigeria Customs Service, Tin-can Island Command, Lagos has generated a sum of N130,006,136,996.36 between January to June, 2017 into the Federation coffers.

The figure was contained in a revenue chart made available to Tribune Online by Public Relations Officer of the command, Uche Ejietseme, in Lagos.

According to him, the command in January recorded a sum of N19,834,314,976.00 and generated N21,048,128,157.91 in February. A sum of N20,957,382,354.00 was recorded by the command for March and N20,314,845,027.39 for April.

And in the months of May and June, the command collected N23,879,670,813.35 and N23,971,795,667.71 respectively.

The revenue feat, according to the Ejesieme, was achieved based on the command’s zero tolerance for false declaration or other infractions and welfare package for officers and men of the command.

The welfare package includes a well-equipped clinic, ICT centre with 30 workstations fully networked for training and capacity building of officers and other stakeholders.

He noted that the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Y. Bashar, has restated that all areas of revenue leakages would be identified and blocked and any attempt by an importer and or his agent to circumvent the process will be dealt with seriously.