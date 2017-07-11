I won’t play politics with education in Kogi ―Bello

Worried by the protracted problems in the higher institutions in Kogi state, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday said he would not play politics with the education sector in the state.

He said his administration could not afford to involve partisan politics, mediocrity and sentiments in resolving the problems that were facing tertiary education in the state.

The governor, who spoke during his visit to the Kogi State University, Anyigba, also said all outstanding arrears being owed the workers of the institution would be paid to enable the school resume academic activities after over five months.

The unions of the institution have embarked on indefinite strike action since early February to press home their demands.

Bello however said his administration was ready to accord practical solutions to the problems facings tertiary institutions in the state.

He said the state government would in the interest of peace settle all the monetary disagreement with the unions to ensure that academic activities resume in the interest of the students in particular.

Bello said, “As a government we will pay whatever we owe, ASUU, the management team of the institution and my management team should sit and articulate what needs to be paid, for peace to reign we will pay.”

He however appealed to the striking workers of the university to stop beating the drum of war and reason with government on the need to develop the education sector of the state.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Mohammed Abdulkadir, said many problems were facing the university, including the non-accreditation of the programmes at the college of health sciences.

He said this could lead to stagnation for the students of the college, adding that the development has caused the lack of personnel and instructors in the college.

He also said about the teaching hospital; inadequate infrastructures, hostels were part of the issues facing the students, adding that this had made them to be vulnerable to social vices.