Final year Idah poly student stabbed to death, school shut

UNKNOWN hoodlums have killed a final year student of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State, Gabriel Adikwu.

The development made tension to envelope the school and its environment on Tuesday following which the school authorities shut it down.

Metro gathered that the HND II student of the department of Computer Science, was attacked by the hoodlums and stabbed to death.

It was further learnt that the deceased, who lived outside the school campus was attacked by the people, who were believed to be armed robbers.

Adikwu, a native of Otukpa in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue State was said to have been killed when the robbers invaded his apartment at Chelsea Lodge at about 9pm to rob him.

The incident however led to tension on the school campus as some students protested and attacked the polytechnic’s clinic.

Confirming the incident, the personal assistant to the Rector of the polytechnic, Simon Omale, said the management of the polytechnic had shut the institution until August 6 to calm down fray nerves.

Omale, who regretted the tragic death of the student, said his remains had been taken to his hometown for burial.