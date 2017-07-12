UN to assemble 36 state’s Attorney Generals in Yola

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) says it will assemble 36 Attorney Generals of the federation in Yola.

Mrs Veronica Yohanna, the UNHCR representative in Yola confirmed the development at a two-day midterm review meeting of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) monitoring project organised by the commission in collaboration with National Human Rights Commission held in Yola on Tuesday.

Yohanna said that the meeting was scheduled to hold from July 14 to 15, and that the core objective of the meeting was to bringing together all 36 states’ attorney generals to brainstorm on some legal issues concerning human rights.

“We are bringing the Attorneys General together to tackle the issue of law from the grassroots.

“And during the meeting the Juris are expected to look at ways and issues that will enable common man and IDPs in the country get easy access to justice,” Yohanna said.

She regretted that some laws concerning the cases of rapes and human rights in the country need to be reviewed to tackle the high rates of minor rape cases in the country.

Mrs Oti Ovrawah, the acting Executive Secretary, NHRC, appreciated the continuous support of the UNHCR in the provision of much needed assistance towards the realisation of the rights of IDPs as a result of insurgency.

Ovrawah said that the aimed of the IDPs project midterm review was to enable partners identify potentials for improvement of protection issues related to persons displaced project in the country.

The participants were drawn from Bauchi, Nasarawa, Gombe Adamawa, Taraba and Yobe states.