UPDATE: Judge reverses self on remand order of ex-Acting OAU VC

There was drama at Federal High Court, sitting in Ede on Tuesday when the presiding judge, Justice David Oladimeji reversed his order to remand former acting Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba in Ilesa prison over alleged N1.6billion corruption case.

Earlier, Elujoba, alongside bursar of the university, Mrs Aderonke Akeredolu were ordered by Justice Oladimeji to be remanded in Ilesa prison pending the ruling of the court on their application for bail over a case instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

But, when the development triggered serious protest by thousands of OAU workers, who stormed the court in solidarity with Elujoba, blocking all entry and exit routes to the court complex, the judge reversed his previous order and ruled that they be taken back to the custody of the EFCC.

Elujoba and the bursar of the university were standing trial for allegedly paying a sum of N1, 060, 725, 000.00 to the workers of OAU as hazard and productivity bonus between August and September, 2016 when he was still serving as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution without approval of appropriate authority.

On Monday, when he we was brought to the court, Justice Oladimeji ordered that Elujoba, who was charged alongside the bursar of the university, Mrs Aderonke Akeredolu were ordered to be returned to the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ibadan zonal office.

But, troubled ensued on Tuesday, when the judge ordered that they should be taken to Ilesa prison pending the ruling on their application for bail, which is expected to be delivered in the court on Wednesday.

The wife of the former acting VC shouted at the top of her voice in court, saying “my husband did not steal a kobo,” and when she could not control her emotions, she started weeping profusely.

Workers of the institution, who had been on solidarity with Elujoba since the commencement of his trial, besieged the court and their numbers continue to increase, resisting the attempt by security agents to move the former acting VC to Ilesa prison as ordered by the court.

They also barricaded all the entry and exit routes into the High Court, sitting in Ede where the bail application was heard. Both the justices within the complex, lawyers and other court workers were held hostage by the protesters.

However, during the proceeding, the defence counsel, Ibrahim Lawal, argued that retaining Professor Elujoba in detention would amount to an infringement on his freedom of movement.

Justice David Oladimeji stated that it would be difficult for him to deliver the judgement this week, stressing that vacation commences by end of the week, but the defence counsel pleaded that a date should be fixed.

Justice Oladimeji said, “This case is hereby further adjourned by agreement of counsels till Wednesday, July 19, for ruling on bail application. The two defendants shall be remanded in the Ilesa Prison pending the delivery of the ruling.”

Apparently realising the uncontrollable nature the protest of OAU workers was assuming, the judge hurriedly called both prosecution and defence counsel into his chamber and ordered that the accused persons be taken back to EFCC custody in Ibadan, just as he adjourned the case to Friday.