Dickson congratulates Obaseki, Adeleke

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki for his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his election as governor.

The governor in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, urged Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory‎ by extending a hand of fellowship to his main challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the interest of Edo State.

Supreme Court affirms Obaseki as Edo governor

Dickson also urged him to see his affirmation by the apex court as an opportunity to deliver on the mandate he enjoys by providing the basic needs of his people and generally raising the level of development in the state.

While applauding the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu for his maturity and decision to follow through the legal process without recourse to violence, Dickson, who is the new chairman of the South-South Governors Forum, said leaders and members of the PDP in Edo state deserve kudos for their ‎general conduct.

He said such has been the new spirit of politics in the South-South, which must be commended because of its ability to engender peace and stability in the polity. Dickson called on every stakeholder to sustain it.

In a related development, the governor congratulated Dr Demola Adeleke for emerging victorious at last Saturday’s Osun West senatorial district by-election, which was held to fill the vacant seat due to the death of his elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

He commended the leadership of the PDP for rallying support in ensuring that the party won, but also gave kudos to Governor Rauf Aregbesola for providing the enabling political environment for the successful conduct of the election devoid of the usual high handedness often exhibited by incumbent governors, especially with access to federal power.

Dickson expressed the view that, Aregbesola-led APC government in Osun State must be commended for providing a level playing field to allow the people’s will to prevail‎ and for not applying desperate measures to ensure that his party wins at all cost.

While looking forward to more elections with democratic appeal, the governor added that a country or state cannot be truly democratic until its citizens have the opportunity to choose their representatives through elections that are free and fair which he maintained that Aregbesola has done‎.

The governor called on all politicians across the country, especially in the South South‎ zone to always be guided by the fact that, elections provide an important opportunity to advance democratization and encourage political liberalization.