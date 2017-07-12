We’ll work with Makarfi to end APC reign in Oyo —PDP

THE Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its resolve to abide by the Supreme Court verdict which recognised the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee of the party.

Reacting to the apex court ruling, Oyo PDP Administrative Secretary, Honourable Asimiyu Alarape, congratulated Senator Makarfi and said the judgment was timely in the quest to permanently put an end to the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Wednesday, Alarape said the judgment was also in line with his earlier stand that PDP remained one in the state, irrespective of the crisis at the national level.

He assured that the state chapter of the party was ready to work with the Makarfi leadership and bring to an end the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state in 2019.

“We members of PDP in Oyo State want to congratulate Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the apex court has affirmed his leadership of the party. In the same vein, we thank the judiciary for putting an end to the lingering crisis in the party.

“The judgment is a welcome development. It would put an end to all distractions on the road towards 2019. What we have been against in the state is any form of impunity.

“We have always said it that we will uphold the rule of law and we are not shifting our stance. We are ready to work with the Makarfi leadership, now duly recognised by the court.

“Oyo PDP will now be more focussed and well-positioned to work together to put an end to the APC reign of impunity in the state,” he said.

Ruling out the possibility of realignment and alliance for now, he said, “Oyo PDP remains one. This is in line with our earlier position that we in the party in the state are ready to work with the national leadership of the party, either Senator Makarfi or Senator Sheriff.

“There is strength in unity. Oyo PDP is one and united because we firmly believe that there is strength in unity. The court ruling is not a disaster, but will rather further strengthen the party,” he added.

Alarape, therefore called on PDP members and followers in the state to come together and give their unalloyed support for the party under the leadership of Senator Makarfi.