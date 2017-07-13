FG convenes a National summit on PHC in August

The Federal Government is convening a national summit on Primary Health Care (PHC) in Nigeria in August 2017 to identify, decide and develop consensus and commitment on strategies to urgently revamp PHC in Nigeria and mobilise the needed resources to achieve this goal.

The Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib while inaugurating a said this committee charged with the responsibility of organising the summit.

The Executive Director said that the two day summit would also serve as a platform for cross fertilisation of ideas arising from relevant stakeholders with responsibility for promoting primary health care in Nigeria.

Dr. Faisal gave an 8-point terms of reference to the committee which include agreement on suitable theme and expected outcome, a plan and programme for the summit, identify and secure suitable speakers for the plenary session. Others are to recommend members of the subcommittee and report to the Executive Director on all issues related to the summit.

Dr Faisal regretted that nearly 3000 women and children less than five years die daily from preventable disease in spite of the joint concerted efforts by the agency with the State Primary Health Care Boards, Local Government Authorities, Professional Associations, Academia, Civil Society Organisations, Traditional Leaders, Private Sector, the Media and relevant Stake Holders.

He also identified significant gaps in technical coordination, system planning and integrated approach to policy implementation as some of the challenges facing the Agency and its partners in the achievement of its mandate on PHC. He therefore charged all stakeholders on Primary Health Care to give necessary support to the Committee for the success of their assignment.