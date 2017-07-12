Etisalat Nigeria says change of name won’t affect operations

EMERGING Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS) trading as Etisalat Nigeria on Tuesday informed its customers that the change of brand name will not affect its operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim Dikko, the Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, EMTS made this known in a statement.

Dikko said that EMTS was aware of recent news reports regarding Etisalat Group’s withdrawal of the right to the continued use of the Etisalat brand in Nigeria by EMTS.

He said that EMTS had a valid and subsisting agreement with the Etisalat Group.

According to him, the agreement entitles EMTS to use the Etisalat brand notwithstanding the recent changes within the company.

“The final outcome on the use of the brand in no way affects the operations of the business as our full range of services remain available to our customers,” he said.

“Nigeria remains the soul of EMTS’ business and we have made the brand alluring to our teeming subscribers, who see a piece of the spirit and character of Nigeria in everything we do.”

“EMTS is here to stay and we wish to assure our esteemed customers that our core values of youthfulness, customer-centricity and innovation will remain the pillars on which we operate.”

In a related development, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on Tuesday said that the change of Etisalat Nigeria’s brand name was essential for effective transition.

ALTON’s Chairman, Mr Gbenga Adebayo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the change of name was part of the transition process for the telecommunications company.

“As part of the change process that the brand is going through, change of brand name is a part of the issues that should be resolved,” he said.

Adebayo said that the change of the brand name would not have a significant impact on the operation of the company because it was just an identity.