Is the dawn of a new era coming for NAAPE?

“The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has existed for over three decades, but it looks like NAAPE is less than a decade old. That means NAAPE had suffered a stunted growth which has not allowed her to develop properly and accordingly.”

These were the words of Mr Ahmed Roland Maikudi, the National Vice President of NAAPE while announcing his desire to take over the mantle of leadership of the all important association.

It is no longer news that NAAPE in the good old days used to be a force to reckon with in the aviation sector in view of its orderliness and sincerity towards issues that concerned not only its members but the aviation sector in general.

There was a time when once NAAPE sneezed the entire sector caught cold because of the power it commanded then which was devoid of politics and unethical practices.

These were the days when the association was led by leaders like the late Captains Ekong and Jerry Agbeyegbe of the blessed memories.

For sometime now, NAAPE to many people within the sector is just like a toothless bull dog that have all what is needed to bite but failed to use it.

In fairness, it is not only NAAPE that has fallen short of expectations but other unions in the aviation sector have been found wanting on many occasions in view of what the sector has degenerated to in the recent years with the workers’ morale at the lowest ebb courtesy of so many bad policies of government which remained unchallenged.

What makes NAAPE unique as a body is the fact that its members consist of the two most critical professions that drive aviation business namely; pilots and engineers and therefore, when issues affecting aviation crop up, others look up to them.

People take the association seriously when it speaks because of the credibility of its leaders and their composition. Right or wrong, this integrity and respect have gone down based on obvious reasons.

However, there seems to be a very high hope coming on the way as the association prepares to elect new leadership in Port Harcourt come July 19th, 2017.

This hope has been raised by one of the contenders for the NAAPE leadership, Mr Maikudi, who promised to revive the ailing NAAPE if elected into office as the President.

For whoever becomes the next President, there are many issues affecting the association and the sector in general waiting to be addressed which will obviously stand as a litmus test to the incoming leadership.