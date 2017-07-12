Supreme Court: No victor, no vanquish ―Ex minister, Moro

Immediate Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro has called on supporters of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), to use the lesson of the party’s loss in 2015 with its attendance crisis just put to rest by the Supreme Court judgment to avoid impunity.

Moro who spoke to the Tribune Online shortly after the judgment of the apex court which gave victory to Markafi led PDP described the verdict as ‘no victor no vanquish’.

The former minister who lauded the judiciary for proving to be the last bastion of hope for the ordinary Nigerian, said that the judgement represents the interest of Nigerians, maintaining that it is victory for PDP.

He maintained that the judgment will go a long way in helping the party to reflect and reposition itself, adding that the party will brace up and avoid pitfalls in the future.

He advised the leadership of the party to avoid impunity and strive to uphold integrity and good governance.

According to him, “It is a case of PDP against PDP, so it is a no victor, no vanquish judgment, I hope that the loss of the party in 2015 coupled with the attendant crisis would avoid us repeating the mistakes of the past where candidates were imposed against the will of the people.”

“I hope the reconciliatory committee would use the opportunity to bring everyone on board to rebuild the umbrella and redeem good governance so that we can come back stronger.”

“We must strive to rebuild the party and move democracy forward. We must also, avoid the pitfalls of the past especially the issue of impunity. We must allow the will of the people to prevail,” Moro concluded.

In a related development, former special adviser to Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue state, Honourable Ekpe Ogbu who decamped to All Progressive Congress APC, last Saturday said he did not regret his action.

He explained that with the crisis that had rocked the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP since its poor outing in 2015 general elections, “it is clear that PDP will not be the same again”.