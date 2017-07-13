Virgin Atlantic carried 3m Nigerian passengers in 16 years

Virgin Atlantic has carried over three million Nigerian passengers between Lagos and London Heathrow in the last 16 years it commenced flight operations between Lagos and London.

As part of the celebrations to mark the journey, the airline has announced packages for its passengers saying: “Since the route started, 16 years ago to the day, we have carried around three million passengers between London Heathrow and Lagos, To celebrate the airlines’ 16 years in Nigeria we are going on sale so that more people can experience the Virgin Atlantic experience. Virgin Atlantic will be offering a sale fare across all cabins as well as special one way fares for a limited time only.

“For one week only, we are offering the following return fares for travel between 16th September 2017 to 16thNovember 2017 (Terms and Conditions apply): Economy $516, Premium Economy $1416 and Upper Class $3216.

“To celebrate more with us, we are offering one way fares of LON-LOS GBP516 and NYC-LOS USD616 for travel between 4th July 2017 to 31st July 2017. Sale will end on the 24th July 2017.

The airline celebrated by surprising passengers with a birthday party at check in with balloons, banners and bigger birthday smiles, the celebrations did not stop there, passengers were also treated to birthday cake at 38 000ft.

Samuel Lindfield, VAA Head of Nigeria and West Africa declared: “We’re immensely proud to have served the Nigerian people for the past 16 years, and since moving to the country I’ve met some of the most warm, friendly and resilient people in the world.