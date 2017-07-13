On Gov Fayose

Letters
By
Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose
0

 

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose

In recent times whenever Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State speaks on any national issue, he often endures attacks from some  unenlightened persons.

ALSO READ

Advice for Oyo governor-elect

Adeleke: Remembering the people’s fallen ‘elephant’

Self-inflicted joblessness

When the Duke of Edinburgh was unable to accompany his wife, the Queen of England, to the inauguration of the British Parliament, the health status of the ageing Duke was made known to the British pub-lic.

Did this mean that the people did not wish the Duke well? Of course not.

Openness is one of the features of a civilised soc-iety. May the Lord, in His mercies, redeem Africa. In sum, Fayose is entitled to his views.

Kunle Babatunde:      08181051170

CLICK HERE TO START EARNING 200% PROFIT IN 96HRS FROM BITCOIN NOW,WE OFFER FREE TRAINING AND ALSO GIVE LOANS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More