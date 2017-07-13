On Gov Fayose

In recent times whenever Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State speaks on any national issue, he often endures attacks from some unenlightened persons.

When the Duke of Edinburgh was unable to accompany his wife, the Queen of England, to the inauguration of the British Parliament, the health status of the ageing Duke was made known to the British pub-lic.

Did this mean that the people did not wish the Duke well? Of course not.

Openness is one of the features of a civilised soc-iety. May the Lord, in His mercies, redeem Africa. In sum, Fayose is entitled to his views.

Kunle Babatunde: 08181051170