Customs seize Dangote truck with 1,200 cartons of smuggled poultry

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has impounded contraband goods worth N229,950,089.81 between June 13th 2017 to July 10th, 2017. This is even as a Dangote Group truck with registration number DAL 543 ZX carrying 1,200 cartons of smuggled poultry products was seized along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday. 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the various seizures.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures on Wednesday in Lagos, Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba explained that the seizures were made from goods that tried to beat the system and outsmart Customs officers at the seaport, airport and border stations.

According to him, “Between June 13th to July 10th, we intercepted contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N200,995,641.8. In the same vein, we recovered N28, 954,448 from duty payments and demand notices on general goods that tried to beat the system at the seaports, airports and border stations through wrong classification, transfer of value, and short-change in duty payment that are meant for the Federal Government, thereby making a cumulative of N229,950,089.8.

“15 suspects have been arrested in connection with these seizures. Within this period, 40 different seizures were recorded comprising of vegetable oil, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, medicaments, used tyres and various general merchandise.”

Giving a breakdown of the quantity seized, Comptroller Garba added that, “We intercepted 1,442 cartons of drugs (Tramadol 225/12mg) in a 1 by 40ft container with number MSKU 98895 on a MAN diesel truck with registration number RRU513XA along Apapa-Oshodi and Ijebu-Ode express way. This drugs will be handed over to the NAFDAC in furtherance of our inter-agency collaboration.

“We also seized 7 containers that contravened Customs law by means of false declaration and breach of import prohibition list by trade. While three of the seized containers carried 5,014 pieces of used tyres, used fridges, used double electric burner; the other containers carried 449 cartons of Eva soap as against Poultry incubator declared in the SGD.”

“This act of false declaration falls under section 46(d), (e), (f) of CEMA Cap C45 LFN 2004, which is tantamount to outright seizure.”

“Just on Tuesday, we intercepted one DAF truck with Registration number DAL543ZX carrying 1,200 cartons of smuggled poultry products along Lagos-Ibadan express way. Similarly, a 1 by 40ft container with number BOMU588006/6 conveying 400 bales of second-hand clothing was also seized.”

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Alli (Rtd) and the entire management team of the NCS for their relentless effort in putting round pegs in round holes, and for the provision of incentives and logistics that brought about this feat.”