Covenant University hosts first cassava awareness workshop

The vice chancellor of Covenant University, Professor A. Atayero, has urged researchers, dons and other stakeholders in agriculture to brainstorm on new ways for the production and supply of cassava, with a view to meeting the growing demand for the crop.

The vice chancellor, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Shalom Chinedu, said this while declaring open the first Cassava Virus and Clean Seed Awareness Training Workshop, organised by the West African Virus Epidemiology (WAVE), at Covenant University, last week.

“Cassava is one of the most dependable crops for the African people. Nigeria is reputed to be the biggest producer of cassava, that’s why it’s important that we guard this crop because if anything happens to it, it will spell doom,” said Professor Atayero.

Speaking on the need to address the rising cost of the crop, the professor described the timing of the workshop as apt, given the growing rate of poverty in sub-Saharan Africa.

“I believe that at the end of the workshop, we’ll find a solution to the problem of supply not meeting the demand for cassava,” he said.

The Keynote Speaker, Pastor Segun Adewumi, who is the President, Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), said cassava is the source of over 20 local food types; including ethanol and industrial starch which he said has the potential to generate N15 trillion. The crop, according to Adewumi, can also provide jobs for five million people.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the Team Leader, West African Virus Epidemiology (WAVE), Covenant University Hub, Dr. Angela Eni, said a major pointer to the importance of cassava in Africa is the fact that over 800 million people across the continent depend on the product for food. The workshop was attended by participants from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.