UK firm gives scholarship to 170 NTI students

A United Kingdom-based firm, Britain-Nigeria Educational Trust (BNET), has awarded scholarship to 170 Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE) students of the National Teachers Institute (NTI) in the last 10 years.

This was disclosed by the director-general of the institute, Professor Garba Dahuwa Azare, while he was receiving the BNET team in his office.

Represented by the institute’s director of operations, Dele Yaya, the DG stressed that one of the BNET’s objective is the development of education in Nigeria through financial support.

He said that, being a philanthropic organisation, it had within the period supported the institute by providing scholarship, now tagged ‘Teachers’ Award’, to students with the best Grade Point Average (GPA) in the 36 states of the country and Abuja.

According to him, each beneficiary is offered N47,500 for expenses covering the programme.

Responding, the BNET team leader, Mr David Brandler, remarked that the award would be called ‘Gary Clark Memorial Award’ in memory of its secretary, who died in March this year.