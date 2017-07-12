OPC still potent ―Gani Adams

The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, has insisted that the group’s success in the ongoing war against members of the Badoo cult group in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State is proof that OPC remains a potent force in the defence of Yoruba interest, despite its massive investment in promoting cultural tourism.

The OPC chief said this on Wednesday in Lagos during a leadership training organized by the Lagos Chapter of the Organisation in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Adams also said that OPC remained consistent in the defence of Yoruba interests, despite consistent assault from political forces within the zone.

He stated that the Yoruba nation should be rest assured that OPC will not abandon them, but that different times requires different strategies, but that the focus remains the same.

The guest speaker, at the occasion Abiola Ayankunbi listed the attributes of a good leader, and that at every level, leadership is key to success.

Ayankunbi, while speaking on “Effective Leadership Skills and Competencies” enlightened the participants on components of leadership, style of leadership, what leadership is, exceptions to leadership, leadership skills, leadership qualities, ways to develop leadership qualities, competencies, and causes of leadership failure.

Other speakers at the retreat include, Chief Femi, a former Special Adviser to the Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, Femi Davies; who spoke on how to utilize the social media as a tool of mobilization and information dissemination.

Akogun Kayode Balogun delivered a lecture on the protection and projection of the Yoruba language, while Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre spoke on the tourism potentials of the Congress.

The retreat, which is done quarterly, is aimed at ensuring constant training for leaders of the congress at every level.

Wale Ojo Lanre of Nigerian Tribune urged the members to always protect the good image of OPC and see themselves as ambassadors of the organization.

Other dignitaries at the event were Mr Patrick Okuhe of Daily Times New Paper, Mr Zacceaus Somorin, Managing Editor of News Verge, among others.