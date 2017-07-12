Despite audit, we gave LAUTECH N147million in 2months, Oyo commissioner

Amid the crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela has said that the institution has been given subvention of N147 million in the past two months.

Olowofela disclosed this while addressing journalists against the backdrop of notions that the owner states had abandoned LAUTECH to allow for the institution’s audit.

He maintained that the government only offered support in form of subvention, which is about 25 percent of what was previously given, while the institutions were expected to work towards being financially autonomous.

Olowofela who said that the state was not unmindful of the Olanipekun panel recommendation that Oyo pays N1.8 billion in the shortest time, posited that the audit report was meant to guide the owner states on how best to fund LAUTECH.

Olowofela who spoke in company of Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, affirmed that the owner states were undeterred in carrying out the audit which was last done in 2012.

“LAUTECH is still being given subvention. We have given them N147 million in two months. So, government has not abandoned LAUTECH. The audit will continue. After the audit, we will be guided better on funding of the school. We want them to be financially autonomous as the subvention we give them is support,” Olowofela said.

Generally, Olowofela noted that all state institutions had been to embark on ventures and generate revenue to fend for their affairs, while the state only supported with subventions based on their peculiarities.

Arulogun, while speaking, expressed optimism that the new governing council of the institution, set to be inaugurated, would assist in resolving the issues challenging LAUTECH.

Responding to government’s position, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr Biodun Olaniran has said that it was not aware of the release of subventions since members of staff were yet to receive salaries since it commenced the ongoing strike.

It would be recalled that Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adeniyi Gbadegesin had once pegged the monthly wage bill of the institution at about N360 million.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, may soon be opened, following letters of apology written by the institution’s unions and management to the state government.

Provost of the institution, Dr Rasaq Adefabi who confirmed this, said the institution had guaranteed government that there won’t be a recurrence of any breakdown of law and order, once the school is reopened.