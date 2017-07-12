Kyari, Oyegun, Aregbesola, Ajimobi others storm Ila-Orangun for Akande’s late wife

THE Presidency, headship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Oyo and Osun State Governments, among others, on Wednesday, made representations at the Ila-Orangun home of former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande to commiserate with him on the loss of his wife.

Mrs Omowunmi Akande, wife of Bisi Akande, died on Tuesday evening, aged 73 years, at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan after a brief illness.

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu, Mr Abba Kyari who led the roll call of dignataries, described Mrs Akande’s death as a great loss to the nation.

“Yesternight, I received a call from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while he was with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, announcing the news of madam Akande’s death to me.

“Osinbajo said that the president and himself were very sad over the death of Mrs Akande. He thereafter directed that I lead a presidential delegation to Ila-Orangun immediately to condole with Chief Akande,’’ he said.

Speaking, APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, accompanied by the National Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr Lawan Shuaibu, also expressed the sadness of the party hierarchy at the demise of Mrs Akande.

“We thank God for mama transited peacefully into eternity. The APC is very sorry and deeply touched on the death of your wife. It is clear that she has found favour. We thank God that she was not subjected to sufferings and did not suffer humiliation. While we mourn, we give glory to God,’’ Oyegun said.

Also present were Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun and Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo.

Present at the event also were Senator Olusola Adeyeye (APC- Osun Central); Professor Olu Aina; Deputy Governor of Osun state, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori; Chairman Oyo APC, Chief Akin Oke, and members of the executive council of Oyo and Osun State.

In his condolence message, Ajimobi also expressed sadness on the death of Mrs Akande.

He likened her departure to a safe take-off of an aircraft, saying he was pleased that the late Mrs Akande witnessed the marriage of her last child two weeks ago.

He prayed to have such a glorious exit like that of late Madam Akande, adding that the deceased lived to serve God and humanity till her death.

Aregbesola described the death as sad, a devastating blow and an irreparable loss to Osun and the country as a whole.

“This development is overwhelmingly painful because we need Baba Akande’s attention now more than ever.

“Baba knows more than we do about life’s entry and exit. The entry is always with joy, while the departure is with grief and sadness,’’ he said.

Mrs Akande was blessed with five children and grandchildren.