Plots to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty, Centre alerts Osinbajo

The Center for International and Strategic Studies (CISS), Abuja has unravelled plots by some foreign backed groups to destabilize and rubbish the sovereignty of the country.

A research work carried out by CISS revealed how some foreign elements have perfected plans to use some NGOs to further their evil agenda in the Nigeria.

The centre, in its recommendations called on the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo to sit up as the foreign elements have succeeded in poisoning the hearts of some Nigerians to cause confusion.

The research authored by Professor Shuaibu Danfulani, a professor of law and Dr Ifure, Secretary General of the Centre identified persons and several organisations that may have been bought over by the foreign forces.

The Centre urged the Acting President and the Nigerian security agencies to study its report and recommendations in the overall interest of the country’s sovereignty and its people.