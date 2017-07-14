ADP promises to dislodge Bello, says hunger unites Kogi people

THE newly registered Action Democratic Party (ADP), has said that it was ready to dislodge Governor Yahaya Bello from office as hunger had united the people of the state.

The party noted that the hunger ravaging the state had made it compulsory for the people to seek alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Kogi state chairman of the ADP, Denja Abdul, who said this at the maiden stakeholders meeting of the party, said the party was ready to bring back the doctrine of party supremacy that operated during the second republic.

According to him, the development in the country and the state in particular showed that the APC had disappointed the people that were hopeful that it was capable of turning around the fortune of the country.

He said, “When Nigerians were shouting change, change, in the build up to the last election, they were not certain which kind of change they wanted and the APC did not tell us what change it was bringing, but now we can all see the kind of change we are witnessing in this country.”

He added that the formation of the ADP became necessary because the two major political parties in the country, the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed the aspirations of the people.

Abdul explained that the party was an all inclusive one in which nobody would be discriminated against, adding that the window of the party would not be closed to anybody.

He added that the arrangement being put in place by the party would ensure party supremacy that would not make the president or the governor the leaders of the party.

He said, “During the Second Republic, Chief Adisa Akinloye as the national chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), was more powerful than Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was the president, so that is what the ADP wants to replicate.”