MTV SHUGA returns to Nigeria for sixth and seventh season

Long-running pan African television drama series, MTV Shuga, will make a major comeback to Nigeria this year for its highly anticipated 6th season. The hit show, which focuses on the lives of young African millennials, as they navigate their way through their adolescent years, has been broadcast in over 61 countries across the world, showing on 179 channels and reaching over 720 million people.

Fusing family planning, contraception, HIV prevention & sexual health education and highlighting the incidence of gender based violence, the new MTV Shuga season centres around topics relevant to the modern African society, especially urban youth culture. The show puts a spotlight on family planning and real issues that affect young people and the challenges they face from day to day, with a particular focus on adolescent girls.

Commissioned by MTV Staying Alive Foundation, MTV Shuga seasons one and two were filmed on location in Kenya, starring Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o. Seasons three and four were set in Nigeria, with Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Emmanuel Ikubese, Adesua Etomi and Tiwa Savage all featuring. South Africa hosted MTV Shuga Season five, titled “Down South”, which featured established South African actors such as Thuso Mbedu and Given Stuurman, as well as up-and-coming stars, such as Samkelisiwe Makhoba.

MTV Shuga’s return to Nigeria will also feature former MTV Shuga stars, Sharon Ezeamaka, Timini Egbuson and Jemima Osunde, as well as MTV VJ, Ehiz Okoeguale featuring in the launch and teaser videos. Also joining the MTV Shuga team for season 6 is Award winning writer/filmmaker of popular TV Show, AM Hush and producer of Shuga season four, Chris Ihidero, who will be producing the upcoming series in Nigeria.

Currently in pre-production, MTV Shuga six is slated to hit TV screens early in 2018 in Africa, Europe, America, Asia, Australia and the Caribbean. Speaking on the return of MTV Shuga to Nigeria, Executive Director of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, Georgia Arnold, said:

“We are thrilled to be bringing MTV Shuga back to Nigeria. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation with a vibrant, colourful and energetic urban youth culture and we can’t wait to share the exciting new story lines and important messaging on family planning and sexual health that we’re touching on this season. We’ll explore more issues that affect young people and highlight the reality faced by many adolescents in their everyday lives, as well as the choices they can make to empower themselves.”

Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, Alex Okosi added,“The MTV Base brand continues to empower African youth by facilitating the growth and development of the Continent’s entertainment industry, while positively impacting lives. MTV Shuga addresses key social issues through realistic story lines and characters thereby impacting knowledge and empowering the youth to take positive action towards their health. We are excited to present the new season to audiences across the continent.”

Alongside key partners, the MTV Staying Alive Foundation is set to deliver a hard-hitting series, filled to the brim with gripping narratives and important sexual health information. With the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Nigerian government, MTV Shuga will aim to affect positive change in the perspectives, behaviours and health of young people across the Continent. MTV Shuga has a verified proven impact on society. Following the results of a World Bank study on the series, it was revealed that after six months of watching MTV Shuga, Nigerian viewers were more than twice as likely to go to centers to get tested; and that the rate of girls with chlamydia who watched MTV Shuga was 58% lower than those who didn’t; season 6 will be hoping to realise similarly impressive results.

MTV Shuga is the brainchild of MTV Staying Alive Foundation and is supported by MTV Base Africa and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

MTV Shuga season 6 will premiere on MTV Base and partner TV stations in 2018.