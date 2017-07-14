CCT: They want me to resign —Saraki

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has disclosed that during his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal some people wanted him to resign before the verdict of the tribunal went in his favour.

Saraki, who made this disclosure at his residence in Ilorin recently, when his supporters were jubilating with him over outcome of the tribunal proceedings, said he refused to welcome the view of resignation.

He said that he could not consider resignation because he was part of those who made enormous contributions to bring about the present administration in the country.

He added that he was in politics to serve his people and that he could not resign over a challenge he knew was surmountable.

The Senate President who thanked God for his exoneration at the tribunal, said that he was not perturbed that the government had appealed the judgement because he believed it would still be the same story.

He expressed gratitude to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the elders and other members of the All Progressive Party (APC) in Kwara State and all his supporters in the state for their support during the trial.

Earlier, the state chairman of APC, Ishola Balogun-Fulani, while restating position of the party that the government ought not to continue the matter by going to the Appeal Court, expressed belief that Saraki would still come out victorious at the appeal court.

He described Saraki as a leader that had improved efficiency and productivity of the office of the Senate President, saying that his leadership in the office was unprecedented.

The APC boss also said that the Senate President had lifted the office higher because “as the saying goes if you entrust a person of low personality to a post higher than his status he will bring the post lower to his level, but if you entrust a great personality with a post lower to his level, he will bring the post up to the level of his personality.”

Also speaking, a stalwart of APC in the state, BIbire Ajape, who represented the elders’ forum of the party said Saraki was an intelligent political and leader who could render the country greater service.