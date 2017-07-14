CP Odude, keep it up

SINCE assuming duty as the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State to succeed to Mr. Samuel Adegbuyi, Mr Abiodun Odude has been straining every nerve to ensure that things are put in order in the state.

He has mapped out strategies aimed at ridding the state of armed robbery, kidnapping, stealing, rape and similar vices which are ravaging the society today with the cooperation of his officers and men.

As part of the efforts to get rid of criminals in the state, the command recently embarked upon a sweep-clean operation.

A media bulleting reaching the people indicated that during the exercise, most of the hoodlums polluting the peace of the state were apprehended at various locations in the state and paraded at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

But there is still much to be done in the area of crime control, particularly facilitating the work of the command.

The Federal Government, in concert with the Oyo State government, should provide the command with adequate funds to purchase requisite equipment.

The police should continue to patrol the state to curb the incessant threat of criminals, particularly smokers of marijuana, rogues, vagabonds and others of their type.

Members of the public too should continue to furnish the command with authentic information which could lead to the arrest of criminals in the state, while the police should be discreet about such information for the safety of life and property.

Ola-Olaniyi Bamgbola,

Ibadan, Oyo State.