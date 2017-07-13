Cabal can’t stop Osinbajo as substantive President if Buhari resigns —Group

THE Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), on Thursday, said that no cabal in the Presidency can stop Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, from becoming substantive president if ailing President Muhammadu Buhari resigns or is declared unfit to continue in office.

The hint was dropped by the NYLF, National President, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, while addressing the press in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, that Osinbajo remained unstoppable by anyone or group of people.

Afiyo, flanked by the Secretary (Political) committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Tijani and the Women Leader of the group, Hajiya Hassana Iliya, noted that the fate of the country could not be determined by any selfish group or individual.

“We want to state that no individual or cabal can stop Prof Yemi Osinbajo from becoming substantive president if President Mohammed Buhari resigns or declared unfit to continue in office.

“It is our sincere prayer that President Buhari recovers and completes his term in office. Osinbajo is unstoppable by any group, no matter how powerful or connected the group may be.

“Nigeria and indeed Nigerians have reached a level that only God can determine our fate and destiny, not a group of selfish individuals anymore,” the group added.

He also added that the group would not support Buhari if he decides to contest for the same seat in 2019 because of his party.

“Even if Buhari recovers and he decides on his own to contest we will not support him. The reason is because we entered into an agreement with him on the fight against corruption and he agreed to pursue it. That was why it took him almost a year to bring out a list of his cabinet. The list that was presented contained all corrupt people and he told us. He eventually appointed people who were allegedly indicted by security reports of corruption.”