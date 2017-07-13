Apapa Customs command collects N165bn in 2017 H1

THE Apapa Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has collected a total of N165,743,266,107.71 in the first half of 2017. This represents 49.06 per cent collection on target for the year 2017.

According to a statement signed by the Command Spokesperson, Nwala Nkiruka, “the total collection during the corresponding period, that is January to June 2016, was N120,967,152,918.00. This shows that the revenue profile of the Command has increased by N44,774,113,192.71, which represent 27.01 per cent growth over the previous year.

“The breakdown of monthly collection is as follows: January, N25,958,919,218.73; February, N24,767,582,067.43; March N26,713,144,429.13; April, N25,186,752,882.45; May, N33,618,220,540.24; and June, N29,498,646,970.73, making a total of N165,743,266,107.71

“In her bid to actualize one of the major reform agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali Rtd, the Apapa Command has kept up her efforts in collecting maximum revenue. This is evident from the Command’s revenue profile for the first half of 2017.

“This was made possible through the exemplary leadership of the Customs Area Controller Compt. Musa Jibrin who leaves no stone unturned at blocking revenue leakages in order to enhance collection of maximum revenue.

“To sustain this tempo, the CAC has called on all officers and men of the command to desist from all activities that could impede on the ease of doing business initiative of the Federal Government. He also enjoined all importers, agents and other stakeholders at the ports to ensure total compliance to all extant laws on cargo clearance procedures.

“Only recently in the month of May, 2017, the Command handed over to NAFDAC seven seized containers of drugs arrested over false declarations. During the handing over of the seized containers, Compt. Musa Jibril charged importers to improve their level of discipline and documentation because the consequences of false declarations is outright seizure and possible prosecution.”