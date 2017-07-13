Osun legislature debunks mass defection of members to PDP

Against the widespread speculation that some lawmakers in Osun State House of Assembly have perfected plan to decamp to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), the spokesperson of the lawmakers, Hon Bosun Oyintiloye has described the development as baseless and pack of lies.

It would be recalled that the PDP defeated the ruling APC in the last Saturday’s Osun West by election, where the opposition’s candidate, Mr Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke trounced the All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, winning in 9 out of 10 local governments.

But, the state House of Assembly, under the leadership Hon Najeem Salam maintained that all the lawmakers on the platform of the APC in the legislature remain committed and loyal to the APC, saying nobody was contemplating defection to the PDP.

According to the statement signed by the chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, “the rumour is baseless and unfounded. It was part of the strategies of the opposition to pitch the lawmakers against the executive arm of government”.

The statement reads in part, “the 24 -man caucus of APC members in the Assembly have always been proud of the performance and successes recorded by the APC-Governor Rauf Aregbesola led government”.

“Political development is characterised by ups and down but commitment to the service of the people still remain the thrust of our administration. We urged the opposition not to overhype its victory at the poll. The APC government is committed to the service of the people.”

“We also use this forum to pass vote of confidence on Governor Rauf Aregbesola and reiterated our support for his administration,” the statement added.

While promising continuous loyalty to the government, the House argues that “each member is a leader in its own right, providing quality leadership and representation to the people of their constituents and the state at large.

The parliament stressed that “in spite of the economic crisis in the country, the government had made significant impact, in youth empowerment, social and infrastructural development as well as protection of lives and properties among others, adding that “the July 8, 2017 Senatorial election in Osun West, was political development with lessons to learn”.