He beats me blue-black, cut my hair, woman tells court

A woman, Taiwo Akande, has approached Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking the dissolution of her union to her husband, Muniru Akande.

Taiwo, in her suit pleaded with the court to end her 14-year-old marriage to her husband on the basis of neglect and battery.

She further prayed the court to grant her custody of their three children.

“I’m yet to meet a man who is as irresponsible as my husband. When he was courting me he promised heaven and earth, but he failed to carry out his promises when we got married.

“He finds it a task feeding me and our three children. He rushes out of home in the morning so as not to leave feeding allowance and sneaks in at night when the children and I would have gone to bed.

“I reported him to his brother who mandated him to give me N4, 000 monthly as feeding allowance. He did this twice and stopped.

“I struggle to make ends meet, but he has no shame. Anytime I cook, he sits down comfortably and eat

“After eating he says ‘Thank You’ by beating me blue-black.

“Our family members have often mediated in our differences, but he has refused to change.

“He was always complaining about my hair; according to him, I adorn my head to attract the opposite sex. A quarrel ensued between us over this issue. After beating me, he cut off my hair with a scissors.

“He then informed my parents of what he had done. They felt insulted.

“He told me to pack out of his house or else he would kill me.

“When I insisted I wasn’t leaving, he threw me out. I left with the youngest child, while the other two were with him.

“He took them to his sister who later called me to come for them when she was travelling.

“My husband went to pick our youngest child from his school and took him to an alfa to live with. His formal education was stopped while he was introduced to Arabic education.

“This alfa was in the habit of calling me whenever the child was in need and would send someone to collect money or the item from me.

“This alfa’s address was kept away from me, but I later got to know it. I traced the address and on getting there, I met my son looking emaciated and carrying firewood. I couldn’t hold back my tears. broke down and wept.

“My lord, I pray the court to grant me custody of my children so as to give them proper care.

The defendant did not accede to divorce.

He stated thus: “My lord, I don’t agree to divorce because my wife has been supportive of me. I’m in soup if she leaves me.

“I care for my wife and children. Our son was sent away from school when I couldn’t afford his school fees any more. The present economic recession caused it.

“I didn’t send her packing. It was her mother who came to pack her things out of my house.”

Ruling, the court president, Chief Agbaje Olasunkanmi, dissolved their marriage and ordered the defendant to pay N7, 500 monthly as feeding allowance for their three children.

He was also to be responsible for their education and health care.