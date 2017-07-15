‘He walked out of our 8-yr-old marriage four years ago’

A housewife, Mrs Yetunde Ibukunlayo, has asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti State, to dissolve her 8-year-old marriage with her husband, Sola, over lack of care, constant beating and threat to life.

Yetunde told the court that the respondent often threatens her life each time they had misunderstanding.

She said when she met the respondent in 2006, he promised to pay her bride price and marry her legally, but till now, he refused to do so.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner told the court that the respondent often beats and curses her whenever she caught him having extra marital affairs with his ex-wife, who left him some years ago.

She added that the respondent deliberately packed out of the house in 2013, and abandoned her and their two children for months, without bordering about their welfare.

The mother of two children said that she reported him to his parents and elder brothers, but he refused to come home or change from his bad ways.

She stated that she decided to take up the responsibility of her children without the support of the respondent.

She further told the court that after some weeks that the respondent left the house, he came to her shop and destroyed her goods worth N100,000.

“This action ruined my medicine business, which landed me in huge debt.

“My husband is a wicked man, he threatened that if I do not reconcile with him, he would kill me, I do not want to die young. I pray the court to please dissolve our marriage,” she said.

The court president, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing the petitioner’s testimony, adjourned the case till August 2, for further hearing.