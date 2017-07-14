3 arrested with human skulls in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested three men in possession of human skulls in Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government Area of the State. The police in Ogun State have arrested three men in possession of human skulls in Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government Area of the State.

The suspects, Sabiu Popoola; Aliu Ajiroba and Jimoh Ijiola, were arrested along Idagba Olodo, when policemen attached to Ayetoro Division where on routine patrol.

They were said to be on Bajaj motorcycle with a bag which contained two skulls at the time of their arrest.

The duo of Ajiroba and Popoola told the police upon interrogation that they collected the skulls from Ijiola, who lives in Erinpa area of the town.

Tribune Online gathered that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ayetoro, CSP Makinde Kayode, ordered his men to arrest Ijiola, who denied the allegation against him.

Ijiola in a confessional statement, however, said they got the skulls from Benin Republic with an intention to use it for money rituals.

Their case had been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.