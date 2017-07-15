Davido congratulates uncle on his victory at the polls

Music sensation, David Adeleke alias Davido, has sent congratulatory messages to his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Senatorial election in Osun State.

His uncle, Ademola Adeleke won the most votes to emerge as the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District.

Davido using his Instagram accounts felicitated with the senator-elect, praising his celebratory dance moves. He also attributed some of the lyrics of his song, Owonikoko to him.

Senator Ademola Adeleke’s Michael Jackson inspired dance on the day of his victory did not come off the cuff as far as Davido is concerned.

He wrote, “Latest senator in town!! Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke !! Remember in my song Owonikoko ….  I said ‘and if you dance like Jackson omo e ko kan mi o’. That’s who I was talking about!! God is good!!”.

