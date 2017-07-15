Trump says U.S.-French relations stronger than ever

The relations between the United States and France are stronger than ever, US President Donald Trump said Friday, as part of his thanks to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, for the dinner at the Eiffel Tower.

“Great evening with President @EmmanuelMacron & Mrs. Macron. Went to Eiffel Tower for dinner. Relationship with France stronger than ever,” Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Trump also attached a picture from the Jules Verne restaurant, where they had dined on Thursday evening.

The photo depicts Trump and Macron standing in the center, with Macron’s wife Brigitte standing next to the US President and Melania Trump, posing between the French President and the restaurant’s chief.

On Thursday, Trump arrived in France on his first official visit. During the first day of his two-day visit, Trump visited the U.S. embassy in Paris and held bilateral talks with Macron on global issues, having dinner at the Eiffel Tower afterward.

On Friday, Trump is expected to participate in the celebrations of Bastille Day, the French National Day, and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the entry of U.S. troops onto French soil during World War I.