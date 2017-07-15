I don’t hate Aregbesola, I only chastised him —Justice Oloyede

Justice Olamide Folahanmi Oloyede was in the news last year when she forwarded a petition to the Osun State House of Assembly calling for the impeachment of the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola. The petition generated controversies, which pitted her against the Osun State government. Eventually, the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended her retirement. In this interview by Oluwole Ige, she said, among other things that her love for truth informed her position on issues. Excerpts:

You are one of the major stakeholders in the judiciary. Are you not worried about the delay in the dispensation of justice, especially in civil and criminal matters in Nigeria?

Every Nigerian is a major stakeholder in the administration and dispensation of justice in Nigeria. You may feel today that what is my interest in justice, but tomorrow, you never can tell what will happen. A little while ago, I was sitting, presiding over cases, but today I have a matter in court. That is why every Nigerian must be concerned about justice. I am also equally concerned about the slow pace of administration of justice. But, that is not peculiar.

Don’t we even say that the wheel of justice of God grinds slowly, but it grinds exceedingly fine? If God is slow, judicial officers are, but human beings and we don’t even have the apparatus to work with. You could see the difference even between the Federal High Court of Nigeria and the state High Court, in terms of the tools they have to work with. Look at what transpired recently, something that could be settled under a month had dragged for almost two years.

What is that?

Please, I don’t want to go political. That’s why I insist that only people with the courage to dispense justice without fear or favour, should be appointed as justices. If you say you are a judge, you should be standing in duty for the Almighty, who is the ultimate judge. We should always have that at the back of our minds.

You said that you were not retired, is it because of the case you instituted against the NJC over your compulsory retirement or what is the latest?

The matter is before the court and you know we are not allowed in law to make any comment on it. I have absolute confidence in the judiciary and my confidence in the Nigerian judiciary is unshaken. The judiciary proved themselves yesterday (Wednesday) that they stand for substantial justice. When I was going to court, everybody was asking that what is your hope? And that this people control the state and the Federal Government. I said I don’t care and that it doesn’t matter to me because I have firm confidence in the justice of the Almighty and in the judiciary of Nigeria.

Why are you so passionate about Osun State?

I’m a thoroughbred Osun State indigene. My mum comes from Ibokun axis of Ijesaland and my father is from Ilesa- Igbodi- Agbetu- Moro axis. So, I am a thoroughbred Ijesa woman .

But some people are of the view that you have developed a kind of hatred for Aregbesola and that was what informed your antagonistic posture to his government, regarding the call to impeach him and his deputy?

They don’t know me. I am a cross bearer and my first love is the love of God. God sent his son, Jesus Christ, who told us that there is only one way I can believe that you love me is only if you love your neighbour. It is only when you love your neighbour that I (Jesus) and my father can come and make our abode with you.

When you came in here, did you not see the sign of peace? The prince of peace is here and his presence is with me. How can I hate? I don’t know how to hate. I cannot harbour hate in my soul because hate and love cannot go together. I don’t hate Aregbesola, but I chastised him. It is even scriptural and in the Yoruba parlance, they usually say “Omo ti baba ba fe lon bawi”, meaning (A father usually chastise the son that he loves).

Are you now saying that you like Aregbesola?

I am his best friend, if only he knew it. Taking the step that I took, I was conscious of the fact that it would have repercussions, but I had to summon the courage to go ahead because of the best interest of the people of Osun and even in his own interest. I told him the truth despite the fact of the dire consequences.

Aregbesola should consider me his best friend, even though I told him the truth. If I lie to him and say Oga, you are the best and the ultimate, I could get favours from him. But, I am not like that. I have sworn to uphold and live for the truth eternally. So, I would not deceive anybody. It is not worth it. I know that whether I live 100 years or 1000 years, I would die. Do you know how long this world has been in existence?

Have you ever met Aregbesola physically since your sharp criticism of his government?

I met His Excellency during the coronation of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi and I greeted him respectfully.

Did he respond to your greetings?

No.

Would you greet him again if you meet him?

Why won’t I greet him? It is automatic for me to greet because that was the way I was raised. I can no longer change it. It is inherent and part and parcel of my nature

What do you think is the major problems, confronting the nation’s judiciary?

The problem with the nation’s judiciary is the problem with every aspect of the nation, which bothers on quality control. The process by which we elect our leaders, the kind of leaders we elect are all fraught with problems. Generally, the process of appointing judicial officers across board and other appointments in the nation can be improved upon.

Last week Saturday, there was an election in some parts of Osun State, precisely Osun West Senatorial District. At the end of the poll, the ruling party, APC was able to win in one local government out of 10 local governments, making up the district. What is your view on the election?

Life is a school, we learn everyday and we pursue a cause for a time. The government of the day from day one is preparing for election. When there is an election and whichever party one belongs to is voted into office and people celebrate, I don’t think that is the time to celebrate. When you finish your cause or tenure, you celebrate like Apostle Paul said, “you are glorified.” Electoral result is an indication of whether the people are satisfied with the cause you have taken. However, it is never too late to make amends. You can change your style.