Life pension proposal for presiding officers in NASS, state assemblies rejected

Lawmakers from the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly on Friday, rejected proposed amendment to the 1999 constitution as amended, which sought to grant life pension for presiding officers in the National and States Assemblies.

This is one of the positions taken at a working retreat organised by the Special Ad hoc committee on the review of 1999 constitution as amended for members of the committee and Speakers and Majority Leaders of the Houses of Assembly.

The retreat was presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and Deputy Speaker, Honourable Lasun Yusuf.

The retreat was part of the processes to harmonise the positions of both chambers of the National Assembly on the 1999 constitution as amended before sending it to states House of Assembly.

They also adopted the proposal to grant financial autonomy to the houses of assembly in the 36 states of the federation.

Both Senator Ekweremadu and Honourable Yusuf said that wishes of the people would be respected in the ongoing constitution review.

Lawmakers at the retreat also supported the alteration that sought to provide for funding of the states House of Assembly and the Judiciary directly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State.