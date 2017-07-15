IGP assesses security on Abuja-Kaduna Road

THE Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday, visited the police personnel deployed for crime prevention, control and detection on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Concerned by cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes on the highway, the IGP had last month directed the deployment of additional 600 police personnel of Special Intervention Forces in strategic points along the road.

The deployment comprised Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Units, Federal Highway Patrol Teams, Safer highway patrols, Intelligent Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Anti-Kidnapping Units to root out the gangs that were responsible for many kidnappings and armed robberies on highway and render the road safe for travellers and other road users.

He used the opportunity of the visit to carry out on-the-spot assessment of security situation on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and ensure the alertness of the personnel deployed to curtail crime on the highway.

The IGP addressed the people in the communities and other stakeholders in the towns and villages along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway on the need to be vigilant and cooperate with the personnel deployed for the operation by providing them with information

The police boss paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Suleja, Alhaji Muhammad Awwal Ibrahim, to commiserate with him and the people of Suleja over the flood disaster in the area in which about 10 people died.

He also visited the Suleja Area Command under Niger State police command and Zuba Division in Federal Capital Territory before proceeding to other locations in Kaduna and Kano states.

The IGP also addressed the personnel of the military and other security agencies on joint operation with the police at Alherikam on Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

He stressed the need for them to work in harmony in the interest of national security.