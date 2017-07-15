NGO treats 348 eye defects in Aba

By Newton-Ray Ukwuoma
A non-governmental organisation known as the International Centre for Vision and Health Care (ICVHC) on Thursday visited a community in Ngwa Road Azikiwe, Aba, Abia State.

The organisation treated no fewer than three hundred and forty eight (348) patients with eye defects.

The visit which involved free eye tests, distribution of corrective glasses and drugs to the 348 diagnosed patients was part of the medical outreach of the organisation to the less privileged, said the Medical Director of ICVHC, Dr Nwamaka Orlu.

Speaking he said, “Today 348 lives have been touched and this will go a long way to impact positively on the community. It is an outreach that will continue for a long time”.

Some of the patients who received free medicated glasses and eye drops expressed gratitude and thanked the organisations for reaching out to the community.

