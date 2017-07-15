S/Court victory an end to Al-makura’s senatorial ambition ―Orugu

THE Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Nasarawa State, Hon. Francis Orogu has declared that the victory of the Makarafi-led faction of the party is a sign of an end to the Senatorial ambition of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura.

Orugu made the statement on Saturday when he was accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters to the party secretariat after returning from Abuja, venue of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

He explained that, the governor was trying to cause confusion in the party in the state, hence, the reason he sponsored a non-party member to declare himself parallel chairman of the party.

“The victory portends that doors are closed to those going to the senate and open to PDP members going to the state government house,” he said.

He said his next agenda is to begin to look for genuine members of the party to return to the party and be part of due process.

He vowed that as leaders of the party they will be fair to every genuine aspirant adding that, any aspirant that is sponsored by outsiders in the party would not be given a chance.