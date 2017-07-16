Demmie Vee’s Love Me Tender remix goes Viral

One new artiste, who has been enjoying rave reviews lately is Afro Pop artiste, Demola Awotungase, better known as Demmie Vee.

The H. N.D (Hope Never Die) signee/producer who has been described as a crossbreed between Asa and 9ice, is currently basking in the euphoria of the viral success of his latest single, Love me Tender (Remix), featuring 9ice, which followed his hit Awesome God featuring Tubaba and his original Love Me Tender single.

Love Me Tender remix featuring 9ice reportedly did impressively the day it was released garnering over 3000 downloads on MTN Music Plus and making the artiste the number one trending topic on Twitter.

It was also reviewed on the latest edition of cable TV, Trace on its highly watched Trace In The City programme.

Trace Naija approached randomly selected individuals for their opinion about Demmie Vee and 9ice’ latest duet, and Big Brother Nigeria winner, Efe who was also interviewed, expressed his love for Demmie Vee and the hot jam he just released. According to Efe, “It’s sick! He tried.It makes sense for me. It’s a dope jam. Shout out to Demmie Vee. ”

Produced by sensational music producer of Kiss Daniel, DJ Coublon, “Living Things” crooner 9ice totally transformed the romantic/wedding song “Love Me Tender” into a highly serenading rhythm reminiscent of his usual indigenous flavour, while Demmie Vee took his delivery on this remix to another level in what can best be described simply as MAGIC!

Before this remix with 9ice,the original version “Love Me Tender” song by Demmie Vee with a high definition video shot in South Africa was one of the highly played songs on Nigerian TV stations. Infact,it has gone from a Top Notch song to a Lyrics On The Go category on Hiptv,one of the most respected TV stations in Nigeria.